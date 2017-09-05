On Beyoncé’s birthday, celebs recreate her Formation video look. See Pics

Yesterday might be an ordinary day for you. But not for Beyoncé’s fans. The American superstar turned 36 yesterday. Millions of her fans celebrated her birthday by taking to social media to wish her. However, the icing on the cake was that her close and famous friends came together to recreate her iconic look from her ‘Formation’ music video’. Former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams, her mother Tina Knowles and her daughter Blue Ivy, were among those who formed Beyoncé’s birthday squad.

Apart from wishing Beyoncé on her special day, celebrities also delivered a message to fans, urging them to donate money for hurricane Harvey victims.

The only person missing from the birthday squad was Beyoncé’s sister, Solange.

Check out these pictures:

Tennis star Serena Williams, a close friend of Beyoncé . (Beyoncé.com)

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé’s oldest daughter. (Beyoncé.com)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was also a part of her birthday squad (Beyoncé.com)

Singer Kelly Rowland, her former bandmate from Destiny’s Child. (Beyoncé.com)

Gloria Carter, Beyoncé’s mother-in-law also joined. (Beyoncé.com)

Michelle Williams, another bandmate from Destiny’s Child. (Beyoncé.com)