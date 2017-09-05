On Beyoncé’s birthday, celebs recreate her Formation video look. See Pics
Celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Serena Williams anmd her daughter Blue Ivy dedicated this special shoot to the pop legend Beyoncé, on her 36th Birthday.music Updated: Sep 05, 2017 12:41 IST
Yesterday might be an ordinary day for you. But not for Beyoncé’s fans. The American superstar turned 36 yesterday. Millions of her fans celebrated her birthday by taking to social media to wish her. However, the icing on the cake was that her close and famous friends came together to recreate her iconic look from her ‘Formation’ music video’. Former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams, her mother Tina Knowles and her daughter Blue Ivy, were among those who formed Beyoncé’s birthday squad.
Apart from wishing Beyoncé on her special day, celebrities also delivered a message to fans, urging them to donate money for hurricane Harvey victims.
The only person missing from the birthday squad was Beyoncé’s sister, Solange.
Check out these pictures: