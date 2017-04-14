Pop group Atomic Kitten is coming to India

English pop group Atomic Kitten, whose current members are Natasha Hamilton, Kerry Katona and Liz McClarnon, is planning to come to India.

Since the band is focused on a number of other upcoming overseas dates, Katona says the band is also looking at India, reports okmagazine.com.

“We’re going to India and Asia. It’ll be me, Michelle (Heaton, a temporary member as McClaron has a fear of flying) and Tash (Natasha Hamilton). It’s just gone a bit mental after the Australian tour. I have no idea if we were big in India. I’ve never been to India, but I’ve longed to go there,” Katona said.

“It’s one of the great things about being back with Atomic Kitten. First time around I didn’t really appreciate seeing other countries. Now I just think, how lucky I am?” she added.

The band has songs like Someone Like Me, Ladies’ Night and If You Come to Me to its credit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more