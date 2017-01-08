Rehashing old classics for new films isn’t a bad thing: Sachin-Jigar

Music composing duo Sachin-Jigar feel that the rising trend of filmmakers opting for rehashing classics to use in their films, is not a “bad thing.” The popular duo, who have composed music for films such as Any Body Can Dance (2013), Go Goa Gone (2013) and Badlapur (2014), feel that there’s nothing wrong in recreating classics, as long as one is not disrespecting it.

“ It’s not necessarily a bad thing or something that is easy to do. Yes, one should not disrespect the classic and as long as a musician knows that and respects the original, its a good thing,” says Jigar.

The duo further adds that the rehashed classics only make the film more popular. “ Take SRK’s latest film for example, where they have recreated Laila o Laila. Now that song is adding some value to the film and to the story. What we mean is that if ( the rehashed song) doesn’t look out of place and becomes a part of the story. Then there’s nothing wrong about it,” says Sachin.

The duo are not averse to the idea of reusing a classic, and will be more than happy to do it. “We will be happy to do it as well, but as we said it needs to justify its script. We are really serious about the narration, and if at a point, we feel that the old song used doesn’t add more value to the story and the film, then we will not do it. We don’t like to follow trends, but at the end of the day script is of utmost importance and we want to do justice to it,” says Jigar.