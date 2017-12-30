Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb to receive knighthood as part of Queen Elizabeth’s honours list

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb are among the British luminaries who will receive knighthoods as part of Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s Honours list. Singer-songwriter Barry said he was “humbled and very proud” by his knighthood for services to music and charity, reports bbc.com.

Made a CBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2002 alongside his late brothers and bandmates, Maurice and Robin, Barry said, “It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life.”

The Bee Gees band grew up in Manchester and tasted success in the 1960s, before going on to record the best-selling Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1977. Starr’s honour for services to music - given under his real name, Richard Starkey, was leaked before the announcement. It comes 20 years after singer and bandmate Paul McCartney was knighted and adds to the 1965 MBE received by all four Beatles.

Starr said, “It’s great! It’s an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love.”

Receiving damehood is Darcey Bussell, a judge on the hit British television show Strictly Come Dancing and a former dancer with the Royal Ballet. Apart from entertainment, people from several other categories were feted with the honour.

Other well-known musicians who have been knighted include names like Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Elton John and Ray Davies.