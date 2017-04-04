 Sachin Tendulkar teams up with Sonu Nigam for trendy Cricket Wali Beat. Watch video | music | Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar teams up with Sonu Nigam for trendy Cricket Wali Beat. Watch video

Penned by Varun Likhate and Shamir Tandon, Cricket Wali Beat features Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam. It’s a promotional video for 100MB.

music Updated: Apr 04, 2017 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin’s song is already a hit on YouTube.

Brand Sachin Tendulkar isn’t confined to cricket only. One of India’s most dependable brand ambassadors, Sachin is now ready to enthrall his fans with his singing skills. Don’t believe us. Watch this video for yourself:

Taking a cue from Sonu Nigam, Sachin wants his fans to celebrate the spirit of cricket through his song, and for that he actually names his cricketer friends in the song.

Though it’s a promotional video for his new company 100MB, the composer Shamir Tandon has kept it focussed on entertainment.

Penned by Varun Likhate and Shamir Tandon, the song features Sachin’s animated videos in which he is playing his trademark shots.

The 3:44 minute video is catchy for sure, thanks to heavy auto-tuning.

Directed by Nishant Nayak, the video is likely to bring back the memories of Sachin Tendulkar hitting the balls over the boundary.

