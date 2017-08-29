Selena Gomez’s Instagram account hacked, Justin Bieber’s nude images posted

Nobody is safe online, not even celebrities like Selena Gomez. The singer’s Instagram account was hacked on Monday night and the hacker posted nude images of her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

However, the singer’s team got the situation under control within minutes and closed the handle for some time. Then they cleaned the account and started it again for her 125 million followers. It is believed that Bieber’s pictures were taken during their Bora Bora tour of 2015 when they were together.

Selena Gomez is the most followed celebrity on Instagram and thus her team flung into action within seconds of the nude images posted.

Gomez and Bieber share a love-hate relationship even after their break-up in 2013. They have kept praising each other on several occasions even after it.

In fact, in June this year, Gomez praised Bieber with an open heart for his moving speech at the One Love Concert in Manchester after a terrorist attack. Bieber and the Good For You singer were an on-and-off couple for three years before calling it quits in January 2013.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, are among the most successful and influential pop stars today.