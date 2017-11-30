Shaan: Music labels might not want me to feature in a video, but YouTube gives me that chance

Singer-songwriter Shaan believes in the power of digital medium. He feels that more musicians should focus on putting content on digital streaming sites as Internet is the future for musicians. Like many others, Shaan, too, is of the opinion that platforms such as YouTube and others are a great way to reach out to the audience.

“Youngsters today have an easy access to internet and are mostly on their smartphones. They consume most of the content digitally and watch music videos on Youtube. This is the real medium, and I think artists should focus on it,” says Shaan, who recently released his single Surilee.

The singer argues that unlike record labels or production houses, digital platforms give complete freedom to the artists. “Even if you are doing non-film music, record labels had a lot of say in the song that was going to be put out. I mean I might want to feature in my own video, but sometimes labels might not agree with that. But YouTube gives you that chance. Now, an artist can do whatever he likes, and present his music the way he wants to,” adds Shaan.

The singer also feel that creating albums has become futile, and that releasing singles is a better idea. “No one has the time to go through the entire album. People just listen to one or two songs. You put your hard work and effort in a CD, and that doesn’t even get that kind of attention anymore. It’s become futile now,” says Shaan, sharing that he plans to release more singles in future. “ After Surilee, there’s a lot of music in pipeline. I will be releasing them soon, and hopefully my fans will love them all.”

