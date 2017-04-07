 Singer-composer Ashoo Punjabi says it’s easy for actors to sing well now | music | Hindustan Times
Singer-composer Ashoo Punjabi says it’s easy for actors to sing well now

Ashoo Punjabi, known for his songs Ta-Ra-Rum and Putt Jattan De, says that thanks to advanced software, anyone can sing in tune now, though there are some actors who are, indeed, good singers.

music Updated: Apr 07, 2017 20:26 IST
Anjuri Nayar Singh
Ashoo Punjabi

Singer-composer Ashoo Punjabi says his best genre in music is Ghazal.(Shivam Saxena/HT Photo)

Singer-composer Ashoo Punjabi says that it’s no longer tough for actors to sing songs in their films, because modern software can help them cover any gaps in singing ability.

“There are a few actors who do sing well,” says Ashoo. “For the rest, we have software with which we can make them sound in tune. This is why it seems like everyone can sing well.”

Ashoo, who has been associated with music for a long time now, says that his favourite genre of music is ghazal. “Main ghazal ka bahut shaukeen hoon. I like listening to them, plus I love singing them. I have also released a ghazal album recently, called Aisa Nasha, for which I have sung as well as written the lyrics,” he says.

As a composer, Ashoo has worked with emerging singers who went to earn renown. “I have worked with Honey Singh, Mika Singh, and many others at the beginning of their career. In fact, Honey Singh se toh baat cheet hoti rehti hai. I am so proud that they’re big singers now. They also respect me so much,” says Ashoo, who is known for songs such as Ta-Ra-Rum and Putt Jattan De.

Besides singing and composing, Ashoo is an actor as well. “I won the best actor prize in college, and I did theatre for the next 10 years. In the Punjabi movie Charda Sooraj (1982), I acted and sung,” says Ashoo. His latest released albums include the pop album 8PM and the Sufi album Mast Kalandar.

