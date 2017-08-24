Singer Jubin Nautiyal joins the cause to save snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan

Apart from singing, Bollywood artist Jubin Nautiyal is passionate about supporting humanitarian and environmental causes. After endorsing the Save The Tiger campaign, Jubin is representing India at the International Snow Leopard & Ecosystem Forum on August 25. He performs at the event, which is being held in Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia.

“I think there are many people who talk about such issues. But I guess music is more personal, and if I try to give them a message through my singing, I think they will get it,” says Jubin.

Jubin, who will sing Michael Jackson’s song Heal the World at the summit, wants to express his concern for the environment at the event. The forum will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Humma Humma (OK Jaanu, 2016) singer says that he wishes to participate in meaningful events. “I want to do things that matter and make a difference. I am from Uttrakhand, so I know the importance of forests and trees. I know that our ecosystem is going haywire, and we’re putting the human race on the verge of extinction, if we don’t get serious about such issues now,” says Jubin. “We, celebrities, are the faces of the country, and people follow what we do. So instead of taking mindless selfies and putting them on Instagram or Twitter or Facebook, I want my fans to follow what I do, apart from my singing.”

