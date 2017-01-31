 Singer Mika Singh gets relief in assault case | music | Hindustan Times
Singer Mika Singh gets relief in assault case

music Updated: Jan 31, 2017 20:46 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
Mika Singh

A Delhi court allowed Mika Singh, 38, and a doctor who alleged that the singer slapped him during a live musical concert in Inderpuri area in Delhi in April 2015, to settle the issue(IANS)

In a major relief to Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh, a court in Delhi on Tuesday allowed the complainant’s plea seeking to settle an assault case against the singer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sujit Saurabh allowed Mika Singh, 38, and a doctor who alleged that the singer slapped him during a live musical concert in Inderpuri area in Delhi in April 2015, to settle the issue.

Read more

The court observed that the case is of compoundable nature.

The singer was charged with voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint, which he has denied.

A live wire performer, Mika is known for hits like Sawan mein lag gaye aag, Mauja hi mauja, Dhanno, Dhinka chika, Desi beat, Subah hone na de, Pungi, Chinta ta ta and Main tere agal bagal hun.

