Singer Sonu Nigam charms Ramjas College at their centennial finale

The air of Delhi University’s North campus grounds reverberated the name of singer Sonu Nigam for the longest time, when the versatile singer took to stage to enthrall the Ramjas College students for the finale of their centennial celebrations.

“It is my first time in this college and it feels amazing to see such happy faces. I’ve grown up in this area, and have spent my time here before I left for Mumbai in 1991,” said the singer.

A crowd of over 22,000 chants as Sonu Nigam takes the stage at Ramjas College. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The crowd grooved to popular tracks such as Deewana Tera, Yeh Dil Deewana, and Sonu’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Chalte Chalte. Even the singer couldn’t stop from busting out some great dance moves. Opening the act for the versatile singer were bands Hamsa and Maadhyam, who also sang popular Bollywood numbers.

The singer added, “Ramjas always had a great reputation and greater alumni. This college has produced some of the greatest names from various fields and when we were young, we wished to study in Ramjas College. I hope all of you also grow up to become great scientists, architects, doctors, ministers ... actually whatever you choose to be.”

The singer even went on to appreciate the crowd for singing extremely well, whenever he turned the microphone towards them. A pleasantly surprised Sonu said, “20,000 ke crowd ke liye to aap sab bahot sur mein gaate hai (For a crowd of 20,000 you sing melodiously). I’ve performed in many venues and often the crowd sings back in the weirdest ways, but you’re great!”

