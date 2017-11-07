Someone threatened to leak Sia’s nude pictures. She beat them to it

Australian singer Sia has the perfect solution for a very particular problem. When the Chandelier singer was made aware of the fact that someone was trying to sell illegally obtained nude photographs of her, she decided to put an end to the entire fiasco by sharing the photos on her social media.

Sia shared a picture, which showed her naked from behind, on Instagram and Twitter. The picture seems to be a paparazzi shot taken from a distance. In it, the singer appears to be on a balcony. There is a watermark on the image which reads ‘client preview’ and a text message on the bottom which partially reads “If you make the purchase it will be unblurred...”

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” Sia wrote on her post, making a reference to her new Christmas album.

This comes on the heels of a large scale hack of celebrity’s personal accounts, after which many actors such as Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway became victims of private photos being leaked online.

Sia previously appeared in a racy image in October, which was shared on a friend’s Instagram.

