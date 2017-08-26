Sona Mohapatra on trolls: My morphed photos were put on various porn sites

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her outspoken social media posts, has experienced all forms of trolling. From her face being morphed on explicit pictures to getting life threats — Sona has seen it all. Yet, the singer doesn’t let the cyber-bullies get to her. “These trolls are nothing. I have been in an engineering college and have had worse threats. We live in a very violent environment, especially for a woman, who speaks her mind and has an opinion on everything,” says the singer, who has often got into a conflict with big names like actor Sonakshi Sinha and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan from the entertainment industry as well,

However, she admits that she does have moments where her optimism wears a little thin. “It’s not easy to keep getting bashed. Good people keep their hands off the muck. So, it is the nasty lot that come forth, but they don’t know how resilient I am. I can fight for each stone and brick. I have had trolling episodes, which have lasted for 40 days in a row, where my morphed photos were put on various porn sites. I have had ugly disfigured pictures of me everywhere, and very beautiful bodies attached to my face,” reveals Sona.

All said and done, she still looks at the bright side of such situations. She adds, “All of it has been truly great for me, because it opens up conversation for generations and all of it goes on the attitudinal change in the longer run.”

Sona, who has to her credit several hit songs in Bollywood as well as independent music circuit, always gets mixed reactions from the industry each time she is in news. “I meet people when I am travelling and they ask me questions like ‘how are you even employed and you manage to irritate off people so easily’. And I end up thinking that India is in a very good space because it has place for people like me and yeah, I am having a good time,” quips Sona.

