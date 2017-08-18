Sona Mohapatra: We were out of work for a year after we sued the Roshans

For singer and music producer Sona Mohapatra and her husband, music-composer Ram Samapath, it was not an easy task to find work after they got into a legal battle with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and music-composer Rajesh Roshan over a copyright issue in 2008.

Sona and Ram, who run a music company, had accused the Roshans of copying the music for the four tracks in their film, Krazzy 4, from Sampath’s composition The Thump. The Bombay High Court had declared the Roshans guilty. However, Sona says that the couple had a tough time getting work after clashing with big names.

“We were out of work for a year after that case. We run a fairly big set up as a production house and it was tough for us because we had so many salaries to pay. Yet there were people like Aamir Khan, who said that it doesn’t matter. He was working with us even after we sued the Roshans,” says Sona, who recently performed in Moscow to celebrate 70 years of Indo-Russian friendship and diplomatic ties.

Singer Sona Mohapatra performed in Moscow.

The singer, who is known for independent numbers such as Abhi Nahi Aana and Rangbati believes that after the case, things changed in the music industry to a large extent. “We were the first ones to fight for copyright issue and it became a landmark case and affected the way people think — people used to blatantly copy and think that everything is possible in India. This case put fear in people’s minds about the repercussions,” adds Sona.

Recently, the singer has been at loggerheads with other Bollywood celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha recently and she admits that it can cause harm to her career. “I am very well aware of the fact that I’m jeopardising my work, as well as my partner’s work, and that is sad. However, there are people who will back you in such times,” concludes Sona.

Follow @htshowbiz for more