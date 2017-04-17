 Sonu Nigam complains he isn’t a Muslim but still has to wake up to azaan, angers fans | music | Hindustan Times
Sonu Nigam complains he isn’t a Muslim but still has to wake up to azaan, angers fans

The singer has complained how he was bothered by the sound of azaan in the morning, angering several of his fans.

music Updated: Apr 17, 2017 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Singer

Sonu Nigam isn’t happy about being woken up.(PTI)

Sonu Nigam has angered several of his fans and followers with an insensitive tweet on Monday morning. The singer complained of ‘forced religiousness’ on being woken up to the sound of azaan (a mosque’s call to prayer) even though he is not a Muslim.

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” he wrote.

The tweet has not gone down well with a lot of his fans and followers. “I am a fan of urs but this was definitely a bullshit statement. U gotta respect other religions beliefs. It’s a democratic country,” wrote one.

Some even offered him tips on how to not let the sound ruin his sleep:

On seeing the countless angry comments being thrown at him, Sonu decided to reply with some of his own:

Of course there are several people who agree with Sonu on this one:

