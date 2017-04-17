Sonu Nigam complains he isn’t a Muslim but still has to wake up to azaan, angers fans

Sonu Nigam has angered several of his fans and followers with an insensitive tweet on Monday morning. The singer complained of ‘forced religiousness’ on being woken up to the sound of azaan (a mosque’s call to prayer) even though he is not a Muslim.

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” he wrote.

The tweet has not gone down well with a lot of his fans and followers. “I am a fan of urs but this was definitely a bullshit statement. U gotta respect other religions beliefs. It’s a democratic country,” wrote one.

@sonunigam I am a fan of urs but this was definitely a bullshit statement. U gotta respect other religions beliefs. It's a democratic country. — Madhur Chandna (@macchandna) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam So true.Only cows should be made to moo in morning on loudspeaker in jugalbadi with Sonu to remind u not to eat beef https://t.co/WuulAAn8BR — #DestroyTheAadhaar (@Stupidosaur) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Learn to accept & respect our religious differences. Living in a multi-religious society demands some tolerance. — =) (@smiles61446) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam India is a secular country, u cant say such things. So many Muslims out there... should they not be called to prayer, cuz you get disturbed? — Saniya Pathan (@saaniisweet) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Sir i am a fan of yours but you should have known that India is a secular country with many religions ,so topic of religion we should avoid — DILWAR HUSSAIN (@DIL__war) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam "forced religiousness" So you were compelled to offer namaaz out of your deep respect for all faiths? Good for you! https://t.co/abkrafvI3l — Anamika (@AnaMyID) April 17, 2017

Some even offered him tips on how to not let the sound ruin his sleep:

@sonunigam Who forced u , kan Mai roi ghussa Ker Soye rahe . What rubbish — Nazish Zeb (@shahanzeb) April 17, 2017

On seeing the countless angry comments being thrown at him, Sonu decided to reply with some of his own:

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Of course there are several people who agree with Sonu on this one:

@shahanzeb @sonunigam The loudspeaker used in mosques. It needs to be banned as well. — Sanity Speaker 🔊 (@sanity_speaker) April 17, 2017

@saaniisweet @intellisurfer @sonunigam He has made valid comments as a citizen and his freedom of speech is inviolable. Use an alarm clock on ur iPhone to get up at 5am on Sunday. — #Strategicculture (@devigoes4alpha) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam I faced this for 10 years till I came 2 USA. Its a torture that everyone is facing in India. U will raise voice they will release #Fatwa — Ratnesh Mishra (@iRatneshMishra) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam I faced this for 10 years till I came 2 USA. Its a torture that everyone is facing in India. U will raise voice they will release #Fatwa — Ratnesh Mishra (@iRatneshMishra) April 17, 2017

@sonunigam Thanks Sonu for taking brave & bold stance 👍

I respect all faiths but this over projection must stop. Keep religion with your walls. Peace 🐦 — Saurabh सौरभ‌ (@KavitaShavita) April 17, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more