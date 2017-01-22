Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell Horner welcomes son Montague George Hector

Singer Geri Halliwell Horner has given birth to a son.

The former Spice Girls member took to social media to announce the arrival of her second child with her husband Christian Horner, reported AceShowbiz.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻 — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

Revealing her newborn son’s name on Instagram, the singer also posted the first photograph and wrote, “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

The couple already has a daughter, Bluebell who was born in May 2006.