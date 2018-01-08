Sukhbir: It’s a good time for music artists, thanks to the online boom

Singer Sukhbir has some good news for his fans. He has over 20 singles ready, and is planning to release one of them soon. What’s more? The song will have five different versions.

“It’s a Punjabi song peppered with English and Hindi wordings. I am trying to experiment with the track, hence the five different versions. I am looking forward to releasing it soon and the reaction it receives from the listeners. Then I will unveil a few more singles, one after another,” says Sukhbir, who is also open to a collaboration with Indian and international artists.

“Whenever I meet any musician, be it a singer or a composer, I usually tell them let’s do something together. I enjoy such collaborations, something new comes out of it every time and there’s ample scope to learn. Presently, I am working on a few tracks in collaboration with Romanian singer Dina Gabri,” adds the Prince of Bhangra.

Speaking about singles, Sukhbir points out that the current generation of singers is lucky because they have the liberty to explore the online platform to promote their talent. “When we started, we did not have so many platforms. Listeners are usually online, they are always on the lookout for what is new and don’t even think twice before giving their feedback. Also, unlike what we did earlier, now there are innovative marketing plans and strategies up their sleeves to promote their songs. I think all these are helping musicians in a great way. It’s a good time for independent music artists,” says the singer, who is known for his songs such as Gal Ban Gayi, Oh ho ho ho, Tere Naal Nachna and Sauda Khara Khara.

