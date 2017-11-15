Sukhbir Singh: I feel it’s a blessing that people still enjoy listening to Ishq Tera Tadpave

Sukhbir Singh aka the Prince of Bhangra feels there is no secret formula to make a song popular, even as his ‘90s single, Ishq Tera Tadpave, continues to enthrall the audience. The song was recently used in the Bollywood film Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan. “I feel it’s a blessing that people still enjoy listening to Ishq Tera Tadpave,” he sounds content.

“I don’t know how you can make a song permanent. Among the 40-50 songs that I have made, two or three are very popular. I think it’s just a stroke of luck when everything falls in place and you get that golden song where the melody and soundscape is such that it connects with the audience over generations,” says the singer-songwriter.

Sukhbir is asked to reprise the song, a favourite at weddings, at live performances, even today. And after being used in Hindi Medium, it is enjoying a second wave of popularity. “The tune of the chorus ‘O ho ho ho’ is such that it still makes people groove. In fact, every time I sing the song, I just turn the mic towards the audience when the chorus is required to be sung, and they are more than happy to sing it,” he adds.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Sukhbir is open to the trend of revamping old hits in Bollywood and sees nothing wrong in it. “Rehashing songs bring back memories to those who know about the song. And for the younger generation, it’s like a new track. From my playlist, songs such as Gal Ban Gayi, Sauda Khara Khara and of course Ishq Tera Tadpave can be remade,” he says.

Great to be with friends @mikasingh @the_kanikakapoor @ayushman Khurana #Iffa2015 A post shared by Sukhbir (@sukhbir_singer) on Jun 6, 2015 at 8:01am PDT

On whether or not the revamped version should be sung by the original singer, Sukhbir says, “If the original singer gets to sing [the rehashed version], then nothing like it. But one needs to keep the options open. Whoever sings the track should be able to do justice to it. On the personal front, if I am not singing my songs then I would love that my friend Mika [Singh] sings them. Being a Punjabi I feel he would do justice to the songs.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more