Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar: We are often mistaken for Neha and Sonu Kakkar

Sukriti Kakar and her twin sister Prakriti might be the first twins in the Indian music industry, and while many might feel that this sets them apart, that’s not the case. They say that they are often confused for another pair of sisters, thanks to their surname. “We often get confused for Neha and Sonu (Kakkar). It’s really funny, because we have to tell them we are not them. There have been times, especially in Delhi, when people confuse me with Neha,” says Sukriti.

The confusion, however doesn’t bother the 21-year-old twins, who feel blessed to be a part of Bollywood. While Sukriti has made a name for herself with songs such as Pehli Baar (Dil Dhadakne Do) and Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor and Sons), Prakriti is known for songs such as Bheeg Loon (Khamoshiyan) and Tu Hi Jaane (Azhar).

“Our careers took off individually, and we are proud of that. We definitely bank on the USP of being the first set of twins in the industry, but, that won’t stop us from working individually. We do live shows together because that’s our USP. But, in films, you have to do solo work. There won’t be many opportunities where we can sing together,” says Prakriti.

In fact, there are moments when the two are often auditioning against each other. “Many times, it’s between me, her and three other girls, when we are auditioning together. That’s the protocol. Sometimes, one of us gets selected, and sometimes both of us don’t. There are days, when one of us isn’t inspired or feeling confident. Then the other one makes it a point to encourage, and work harder to get the next song,” says Sukriti.

