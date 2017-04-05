Tanishk Bagchi: I try to keep the identity of the original song in the remake

Composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has become a known name in the entertainment industry, thanks to his recreations of popular hits such as Humma Humma (Bombay, 1995) and Tamma Tamma (Thanedaar, 1990), wants to retain the original identity of a song, each time he tries to adapt it for the younger audience.

“I think the trick lies in doing justice to the original song while recreating it. When you’re remaking it, you shouldn’t disrespect the original song. I think, that’s why filmmakers want me to recreate songs, because I’m able to do that,” says Tanishk Bagchi.

Explaining his thoughts, behind creating these numbers, he says, “With Humma Humma, filmmakers had asked me to use a song that movie demanded. So our approach, right from the beginning, was to treat the song as a tribute. With Tamma Tamma, too, they needed a song that fit a particular sequence.”

While Tanishk’s The Humma Song, featuring Shraddha KApoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor has crossed over 16 crore hits on YouTube ever since it was uploaded on Dec 15, last year. Another recreation by Tanishk topping the charts, Tamma Tamma Again featuring actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, has crossed nine crore hits, since it was put on the internet on February 9.

Tanishk doesn’t agree with those who say recreating originals is an easy way to make a name as a musician. “If it doesn’t go well, then you have to be prepared for all the hatred that comes. It isn’t easy as it might sound to some people. What some people don’t get is that remakes is a genre in itself. Filmmakers want me to make more compositions like that and they are being liked by everyone. That’s what matters to me at the end,” he says.

Explaining the process of remaking a song, Tanishk says, “What I basically do, is create a rough version of the song, and send it to the director for his approval. If they like it then I get into the process of mixing and mastering it. If they don’t, then I create another version, and run that by them.”

