Taylor Swift’s music video director wonders why people call him genius and her a manipulator
music Updated: Aug 31, 2017
Joseph Kahn, the director of Taylor Swifts music video for her new single “Look what you made me do”, has called out the “double standards” faced by the singer.
“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius’. If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative’. Double standards. This is wrong,” Kahn, who has collaborated with Swift for the videos of “Blank space”, “Bad blood” and “Wildest Dreams”, tweeted on Wednesday.
Swift has drawn scrutiny since the release of “Look what you made me do” last week.
In the first single from her forthcoming album “Reputation” (and its accompanying video), she declares that “the old Taylor” is dead and seemingly hints at her former relationships with DJ Calvin Harris and actor Tom Hiddleston and feuds with singer Katy Perry, rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
Kahn previously defended the song’s video amid allegations of ripping off singer Beyoncé Knowles’s “Formation” music video.
