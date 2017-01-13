Taylor Swift shares Fifty Shades Darker video first look on Zayn Malik’s b’day

Taylor Swift recently treated fans with the first look of highly anticipated music video of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever featuring Zayn Malik from Fifty Shades Darker.

The 27-year-old pop star took to her Instagram account to release the first glimpse of the video while also putting across birthday wishes to her recent collaborator.

"HAPPY Z DAY"

“HAPPY Z DAY,” Swift captioned alongside a dramatic blue photo of the two standing back-to-back.

Reportedly, along with the duo, the ‘Wildest Dreams’ singer’s pal Jack Antonoff gave his magic touch on the single.

“Holy motherf--king s--t!!! My boyfriend [Jack Antonoff] is a genius and he wrote the new single from Fifty Shades Darker with Sam Dew and my girl @taylorswift (who has never sounded more sultry)” wrote gal-pal Lena Dunham on social media.

“And then there’s @zayn blowing up my whole heart. SO. DAMN. PROUD of @jackantonoff. On iTunes now I just bought itttttttt,” she added.

The track list from the soundtrack of the film adaptation was recently released.

Not only will Nick Jonas team up with Nicki Minaj, but fans will also get new songs from John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream and more.

The official soundtrack will be released with the film on February 10.

