 Taylor Swift wants her $25 million LA mansion to get historic landmark status
Taylor Swift wants her $25 million LA mansion to get historic landmark status

Jan 16, 2017
PTI
PTI
Los Angeles
Swift, who purchased the 10,982-square-foot property for $25 million in September 2015, wants to ensure the home is “preserved.” (REUTERS)

Singer Taylor Swift reportedly wants her Beverly Hills mansion to be listed as a historic landmark.

The mansion which was formerly owned by movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn has six-bedroom and five-bath abode, reported Us magazine.

Swift, who purchased the 10,982-square-foot property for $25 million in September 2015, wants to ensure the home is “preserved.”

The estate, which is located at 1200 Laurel Lane in Beverly Hills, was built in 1934, when Goldwyn commissioned architect Douglas Honnold.

The historic house also features a dining room, a movie theater, a library, a gym, a swimming pool and a pool house.

Swift, 27, also owns a Nashville home, a New York City penthouse in Tribeca and a beachside mansion in Rhode Island.

<