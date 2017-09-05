Teachers’ Day has now just become a marketing gimmick: Kailash Kher

September 5 every year is celebrated as Teachers’ Day across the country. However, singer Kailash Kher feels that one doesn’t need any specific day to celebrate our teachers’ and their contribution. “Our nation is a nation of great teachers. Bharat hamesha se hi guruon ka desh raha hai.”

He goes on to say that occasions like these have fallen prey to consumerism. Disgruntled by the fact that people today only treat it as a day meant to wish teachers on social media and gift greeting cards, instead of realising the enormous importance of a teacher in one’s life, he adds, “Jhooth ka yug hai yeh, propaganda ka yug hai (The times today are only about lies and propaganda). Yeh consumerism ka diya hua rog hai. Bas marketing gimmicks ho gaye hain. Ek din ko aisa bana do, social media pe bhi itna haavi ho gaye hain- advertisements bhar do, ki oh God, aaj ke din sab apne teachers ke prati samarpit ho jaao!” (Days like Teachers’ Day are just marketing gimmicks. Companies make one day in the whole year like this, go all out to promote it on social media by excessive advertisements)

Teachers’ Day in India is being celebrated since 1962, to mark the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of independent India, who went on to become President of the country in 1962.

When asked who he considers his biggest teacher in the industry, the 44-year old, known for his songs such as Teri Deewani and Kaun Hai Woh for the film Baahubali, says, “Life is my biggest teacher. My failures, troubles, hardships have taught me everything in my life till now.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more