The love of audiences has made me more responsible: Singer Arjun Kanungo

Singer Arjun Kanungo has over 2.3 lakh followers on Facebook and a history of crazy female fan following, with some even etching his name on their arms. But the Mumbai-born hitmaker doesn’t get carried away by the adulation.

Read more

“The kind of love I have been receiving from across the country has been unreal. I just want to keep working hard and entertain them with my music. But their love has also made me more responsible, both professionally and personally. I get to know about a lot of issues through my social media pages. I try to bring that in my music, and try to be sensitive to that,” says the 29-year-old, who debuted with the song, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, in 2016.

The kind of love I’ve been receiving from across the country has been unreal. I want to just keep working hard

Staying humble instead of patting himself on the back for his achievements, he adds: “I truly believe that no matter how much you work, you always need a bit of luck on your side to become successful in this industry. I have worked hard, but I have also been lucky in many ways, and the audience reaction to every song has been a testament to that. That has made me a more down to earth individual.”

Kanungo also credits audience feedback for his growth as a musician. “I understand that we (musicians) are in a fragile position, and if we stop interacting with the audiences and stop taking the feedback from them, it can go away instantly. It’s like walking on a glass,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more