The Search For Everything: John Mayer’s first album out after hiatus of over 3 years

Singer-songwriter John Mayer is back on the music scene with his first full-length album titled The Search For Everything, after a hiatus of over three years.

The 39-year-old musician took to Twitter to announce the arrival of his new LP.

“And that ends an era. August ‘14-April’ 17. I made this record for *you*. May you hear and see and feel yourself in these songs,” Mayer tweeted.

This is the Clarity singer’s first LP since Paradise Valley that released in the year 2013.

The album consists of 12 tracks, which includes the Theme from The Search for Everything along with new songs titled: Still Feel Like Your Man, Emoji of a Wave, Helpless, Love on the Weekend, In the Blood, Changing, Moving on and Getting Over, Never on the Day You Leave, Rosie, Roll it on Home and You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.

Mayer is currently on the last leg of his Search for Everything Tour in the US.

