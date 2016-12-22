The ultimate guide to upcoming music festivals

The season of music fests is upon us. From now till February 2017, here’s the only guide you’ll need. By Luke Kenny

December:

1) What: Live Wire (Mood Indigo)

When: December 23

Where: Gymkhana, IIT Bombay, Powai

Lineup: Crown the Empire and Skrat.

Who’s it for: The hipsters with beards and man buns (and black T-shirt regulars).

“For an act that looks like a boy band, Crown The Empire plays some mean pop/emo/metal tunes. Just three albums old, they’ve already been plagued by lineup issues. Let’s hope that doesn’t compromise the sound. Also, don’t forget to make lots of noise for homegrown act, Skrat (Chennai-based three piece rock band).”

Tickets: Rs 500 on bookmyshow.com

2) What: A Day of sLick!

When: December 26 and 27

Where: Waters Beach Lounge and Grill, Vagator Beach, Goa

Lineup: Ann Clue, Deniz Bul, Boris Brejcha, among others.

Who’s it for: Hardcore electronica fans.

“A collection of names and nationalities that will attempt to maintain the BPM (beats per minute) collective.”

Tickets: Rs 2,000 onward on clubbers.co.in/link/3202

3) What: Krank Goa

When: December 27 to 30

Where: Chronicle, Vagator, Goa

Lineup: Betoko, Christian Smith, RITMO, Stelios Vassiloudis, Arjun Vagale, among others.

Who’s it for: Those still crying over the absence of Sunburn and Supersonic in Goa.

“A bunch of foreign-sounding names and a collection of quirky title acts doing the regular knob twiddling seem to be the order of the day.”

Tickets: Rs 800 onward on bookmyshow.com

4. What: Wonderwall Festival

When: December 28 to 30

Where: Sunset Ashram, Ashwem Beach, Goa

Lineup: King Arthur, Norman Doray, among others.

Who’s it for: Head-bobbers, finger-tappers, hip-swayers and all-round rubberneckers.

“There’s a lot of royalty in this lineup: Roger Sanchez, Norman Doray, Kid Crème, among other international names . Add to that Britain’s Funkagenda, Finland’s Yotto and Brussels’s Cubicolor, and you have some earthy electronica (if such a thing can exist) that you can groove to.”

Tickets: ₹900 onward on submerge.in/event/wonderwall

5. What: Satellite Beachside (featuring Anjunadeep Goa )

When: December 28 to 31 (Anjunadeep on December 29)

Where: Waters Beach Lounge and Grill, Vagator Beach, Goa

Lineup for Satellite Beachside: Ash Roy, Browncoat, Praveen Achary, Tuhin Mehta, among others.

Lineup for Anjunadeep: Jody Wisternoff, Yotto, Eli & Fur, Dom Donnelly, among others.

Who’s it for: The electronically-inclined.

“This is Nikhil Chinapa’s attempts to bring some house music to the proceedings, with some homegrown talent throwin into the mix. Tuhin Mehta, Arjun Vagale, the lovely Pearl, and Nikhil himself will get the party going.”

Tickets: Rs 1,300 onward on submerge.in/event/satellite-beachside

6. What: CTRL ALT DANCE

When: December 29 and 30

Where: HillTop, Vagator, Goa

Lineup: Burudu, Soul Space, Ox7gen, Hamza + Manu Idhra, Oceantied, among others.

Who’s it for: Believers in the beat.

“Fan favourite Ankytrixx curates this massive collection of Indian talent from across the board. Techno, house and bass from artists like DJ Uri, Burudu, EZ Rizer are going to be the order of the collective, that is easily the icing on the cake in Goa this year.”

Tickets: Rs 1500 onward on insider.in

7. What: Sunburn

When: December 28 to 31

Where: Sunburn Hills, Kesanand, Pune

Lineup: Afrojack, KSHMR, Axwell Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, among others.

Who’s it for: Anyone keen to drive back to Pune after NH7 Weekender.

“While a relocation might take away some of the magic of the sun (and burn) of Goa, one must not underestimate the presence of giants like Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, and KSHMR. But good luck noticing the lesser names (Sound Avatar, MojoJojo) that are unfairly forced to vie for attention amid the clutter.”

Tickets: Rs 7,750 onward on bookmyshow.com

JANUARY

1. What: Goa Reggae Sunsplash

When: January 14 and 15

Where: Nyex Beach Club, Anjuna

Lineup: Zion Train, Cali P, Brother Culture, among others.

Who’s it for: (Use Jamaican accent) ‘Aal dem brodas, maan’.

“If 128 BPM is too fast for you, then this is where you need to be. Dancehall, ska, reggaeton and good old reggae music shall warm the cockles of your heart, and make you bounce to the beat. And you haven’t lived till you experience Russian ragamuffin star, Steppa Style (he makes music in English and Jamaican Patois).”

Tickets: Rs 1,050 onward on goasunsplash.com/tickets

2. What: Naariyal Paani

When: January 21 and 22

Where: Morapada, Rewas Road, Alibaug

Lineup: Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Fiddler’s Green, Bellatrix, among others.

Who’s it for: Anyone who knows where Alibaug is.

“In the event that you cannot make it to Goa for Sunsplash, the fine folks here will bring the reggae to you. Enough said, Natty Dread!”

Tickets: Rs 3,800 onward on insider.in

3) What: GOAT Festival

When: January 27 to 29

Where: Morjim, Goa

Lineup: Gilles Peterson, Dope Saint Jude, Hercules and Love Affair, among others.

Who’s it for: Buffet junkies and artsy monkeys.

“An interesting festival to be at. A British franchise that sets up its first international shop with a plethora of eclectic artists (Kumail, Aqua Dominatrix, Sorceress, Medlar) and with appropriate Indian representations (Donn Bhat, Sandunes, Madboy Mink, etc). This just might be the beginning of something beautiful.”

Tickets: Rs 3,500 onward on goatfestival.co.uk/#tickets

FEBRUARY

1) What: SulaFest

When: February 3, 4 and 5

Where: Sula Vineyards, Nashik

Lineup: Loco & Jam, Nucleya, Dubioza Kolektiv, Afro Celt Sound System, among others.

Who’s it for: Those who want to wine and dine… And party.

“This is SulaFest’s biggest lineup ever, with an amazing collection of artists from across the world. You absolutely have to experience the magic of Afro Celt Sound System – they are one of the most amazing world music bands today. Their blend of Celtic, African and Asian rhythms and melodies are magical to behold in a live setting.”

Tickets: Rs 2,000 onward on bookmyshow.com

2) What: Supersonic

When: February 10 to 12

Where: Laxmi Lawns, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune

Lineup: Eric Prydz (only act announced so far).

Who’s it for: Bass bouncers, mid-range dwellers and high end boosters.

“Goa loses its second major dance festival to Pune. The weather will still be good enough to enjoy their headliner Eric Prydz, the virtuoso from Sweden who will ‘Call on you’ with some ‘Proper Education’.”

Tickets: Rs 2,250 onward on bookmyshow.com

3) What: Mahindra Blues Festival

When: February 11 and 12

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra

Who: Shemekia Copeland, Quinn Sullivan, Janiva Magness, among others.

Who’s it for: Jack, Johnnie, Daniel and Walker (wink wink, all you whisky fans).

“The pedigree is maintained once again with the returning presence of Shemekia Copeland and the heavy Supersonic Blues Machine with Mr Billy Gibbons (yes, from ZZ Top, the band!). But all you guitar players and music aficionados will have to bow to the super Eric Gales.”

Tickets: Rs 1,200 onward on bookmyshow.com

Know your guide

You might remember Luke Kenny from his stint as a VJ on Channel [V] or as an actor from Rock On!!, but he has more to his credit. He launched and ran 9XO, a music channel, for four years. He has written columns on music for Rolling Stone, Outlook Traveller and HT Cafe. He is a DJ, and tours with his band as a live solo artist. He travels the world visiting music festivals. Aren’t you jealous already?