The Weeknd makes it Instagram official with Selena Gomez with a cosy pic

The Weeknd has taken his rumoured romance with Selena Gomez to the next level as he shared his first official Instagram photo with the actor-singer.

The Starboy hitmaker posted a photo of Gomez kissing him on his cheek.

The Weeknd, 27, who donned a black jacket in the photo, appeared standing close to Gomez, 24, in the dimly lit picture.

Styling her hair in a low ponytail, the “Good for You” songstress, meanwhile, wrapped her arm around the Weeknd’s neck.

The photo has gained more than 1.1 million likes so far.

