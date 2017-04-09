 The Weeknd makes it Instagram official with Selena Gomez with a cosy pic | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

The Weeknd makes it Instagram official with Selena Gomez with a cosy pic

Starboy hitmaker The Weeknd posted a photo of Selena Gomez kissing him on his cheek.

music Updated: Apr 09, 2017 16:23 IST
PTI
The Weeknd

Cute, eh?(Instagram/Selena Gomez)

The Weeknd has taken his rumoured romance with Selena Gomez to the next level as he shared his first official Instagram photo with the actor-singer.

The Starboy hitmaker posted a photo of Gomez kissing him on his cheek.

The Weeknd, 27, who donned a black jacket in the photo, appeared standing close to Gomez, 24, in the dimly lit picture.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Styling her hair in a low ponytail, the “Good for You” songstress, meanwhile, wrapped her arm around the Weeknd’s neck.

The photo has gained more than 1.1 million likes so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from music

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you