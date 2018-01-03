This is how a bathroom rap made Meet Brothers a music sensation

Harmeet and Manmeet, better known as Meet Brothers, have been a hit among party animals and pubs. From Baby Doll to Chittiyan Kalaaiyaan to High Heels, they are all about catchy music. In a freewheeling chat, they reveal their romantic side and upcoming projects.

“Most of our music is party music but our core is romance. We have been labelled as party animals but deep down, we are hard core romantics,” they told Hindustan Times.

“2018 will be a lot about independent music, we will continue. It’s all about who we are, romance will be an important part. You will see a lot of collaborations. Last couple of year, we have been doing a lot of films. We will continue doing films but independent music will be our focus. We are also working on a Rajasthani single with Kanika Kapoor and it should be out in a month or so,” Manmeet added.

Talking about their entry in the music industry, 15 years ago, the duo said, “We were having fun in life, We used to produce TV shows for Sanjiv Khanna in Mandi House, Delhi. It all started when Harmeet was having a bath sometime in the early 90s. I told him that papa is waiting for breakfast. Instantly, the conversation turned into a rap and we eventually we came up with our first Jogi Singh Barnala Singh rap in school.”

“Us zamane me kaafi famous hua tha, ab realise hota hai ki viral hua tha. When we performed in college, then we realised we can actually take this up professionally,” Harmeet added.

They also explained how the song Teri shirt da mai came into existence, “Ekta Kapoor asked us to make a ‘girlie song’ for Kya Cool Hain Hum. She was playing with her shirt’s button and we instantly came up with Teri shirt da main button. Music happens best when it comes to you rather than you going after it.”

Meet Bros are also Bigg Boss fans and have been watching the show regularly. “Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani are our favourites. Akash claimed he had some contribution in Chittiyan Kalayiaan. Humara chota bhai hai, he has all the rights to say whatever he wants to. Shilpa and Vikas are the best players right now and have the potential to win the show,” they said.

