Trending: Twitter goes wild over Beyonce’s pregnancy

music Updated: Feb 02, 2017 20:11 IST
Abhinav Verma
Abhinav Verma
Hindustan Times
Beyonce

Beyonce posted a photo of herself showing off her baby bump. (Instagram/ Beyonce)

On Wednesday morning, singer Beyonce announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. She posted a photo of her baby bump in mismatched lingerie and a veil on her Instagram account.

The announcement ended six months of rumours around her pregnancy. Beyonce’s mother Tina wrote, ‘WOW! I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. God is so good. Twin blessings (sic).”

As soon as the news hit the internet, hilarious tweets about her pregnancy began to trend. An internet user, Rey-Rey @TheNoLookPass, wrote, “Was this Jay Z and Pharrell’s plan to make a new New Edition?” Another user, TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom wrote, “When you’re excited Beyonce is pregnant you realise you’re not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought.”

