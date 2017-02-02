Trending: Twitter goes wild over Beyonce’s pregnancy

On Wednesday morning, singer Beyonce announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. She posted a photo of her baby bump in mismatched lingerie and a veil on her Instagram account.

The announcement ended six months of rumours around her pregnancy. Beyonce’s mother Tina wrote, ‘WOW! I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. God is so good. Twin blessings (sic).”

As soon as the news hit the internet, hilarious tweets about her pregnancy began to trend. An internet user, Rey-Rey @TheNoLookPass, wrote, “Was this Jay Z and Pharrell’s plan to make a new New Edition?” Another user, TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom wrote, “When you’re excited Beyonce is pregnant you realise you’re not quite sure what that means for the Coachella tickets you bought.”

Beyonce don made Lemonade and Twins 😩 pic.twitter.com/lrfe38NiRt — Tay (@queenapplebuuum) February 1, 2017

Its said in Revalations that when the world was at its lowest there would be a second coming of Jesus. Trump is president. Bey is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/FrmUQ31cBE — ♑️ (@dannyyonce) February 1, 2017

beyonce gone have 3 kids..... destiny's child. — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 1, 2017

beyoncé is pregnant with twins. i hope i'm the baby. pic.twitter.com/qIo7MZzZSM — judgmental gay (@judgmentalgay) February 1, 2017

Me sneaking into Beyoncé's baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X — X (@hoodopulence) February 1, 2017

The world is burning and Beyonce's response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 1, 2017

The internet plays too much 😩😂 Papa Jayyyy via: @iamdulo pic.twitter.com/LmVeAeL6uy — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 2, 2017

Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that.



Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017

me: this is hopeless. there is nothing left worth fighting for



*finds out beyoncé is having twins*



me: pic.twitter.com/WKfMdVuVCP — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) February 1, 2017