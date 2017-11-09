Tulsi Kumar poses for an adorable maternity shoot, will name her baby after a religious word

Singer Tulsi Kumar is excited to embark on a new journey in life — motherhood. She is in the third trimester of pregnancy, and she and husband, Jaipur-based businessman Hitesh Ralhan, can hardly wait to become parents. The couple tied the knot in February 2015.

Taking exclusively to HT about her pregnancy, Tulsi says, “We are extremely happy and ecstatic to share this news. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m experiencing all the changes in my body and my mood. But the best feeling is that there is a life making its presence felt within you and this feeling sinks in slowly during the later months of pregnancy.”

Asked if she has shortlisted any names for the baby, Tulsi is quick to share, “Not thought of any names yet, but whether it’s a girl or a boy, I definitely want to name him/her after a pure religious word just like my father named me.”

Tulsi Kumar and Hitesh Ralhan tied the knot on February 22, 2015.

And what about the preparations to welcome the bundle of joy? “I’ve shopped [for] all [the] necessary things for my baby, thanks to my mom. She has guided me through the entire list of essentials. My interior designer and I are also doing up a nursery in beautiful pastel shades where we’ll welcome our baby,” Tulsi tells us.

Tulsi is due to deliver in the beginning of 2018.

A lot of moms-to-be feel nervous about the new set of responsibilities that come with a baby. Tulsi says she’s more of the inquisitive type. “Since it’s my first [baby], I have a lot of questions in mind like every new mom to be. There are a lot of new experiences I’m going through in this phase. All sort of advice is pouring in from what to eat and what to avoid, to which position is correct to sleep and which is not — the list is long. I’m totally enjoying this phase,” says Tulsi, who is due to deliver in the beginning of next year.

