Watch: When Meghalaya’s CM, Oppn leader got together to sing a Beatles classic

What happens when the ruling party and the opposition comes together in one venue? If the previous winter session is anything to go by - chaos and, on the best of days, grudging debate. Political theatrics is so marked by acrimony that every fleeting sign of harmony is held up as glorious exceptions and one such case unfolded in Meghalaya to the soundtrack of The Beatles.

Bizarre though it may sound, Meghalaya’s chief minister Mukul Sangma, leader of the legislative assembly’s opposition Donkupar Roy and working president of the United Democratic Party Paul Lyngdoh got together onstage to sing a Beatles classic ‘All My Loving’. There’s videographic proof of this and naturally, it went viral on social media. The two-minute long video shows the politicians grooving on stage, complete with accompaniment and strobe lighting.

The video has been viewed 138,000 times and shared nearly 3,000 times on Facebook since it was posted on Monday morning. Comments from Facebook users ranged from pride in Shillong’s music culture to earnest hope for more such ‘cool ministers’ in such ‘depressing times’. One of the more enthusiastic performers (note the one on the extreme left), identified as cabinet minister Prestone Tynsong, was a clear crowd favourite.

This is not the first time that Meghalaya’s chief minister has been in the news for his musical skills. In a video uploaded on Youtube in 2012, he is singing another anthemic song ‘I want to break free’ by Queen.