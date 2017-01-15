‘We deserve this party’: David Guetta rocks Mumbai concert, Delhi next

“Thank you for your patience,” said international DJ David Guetta who, after much hoopla and delays, finally performed at the ‘Sunburn Arena’ event in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The Mumbai concert was earlier planned at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) refused to give permission. It was then shifted to Reliance Jio Garden in BKC. However, it again ran into trouble as the police denied permission to host the show on Friday.

Guetta performed at the event on Sunday after it was rescheduled at the same venue.

“We deserve this party. It has been such a journey. I am thankful we can finally do it. Thank you for your patience, for coming so early today,” Guetta announced to a huge crowd before starting his gig at around 2pm.

The 49-year-old Grammy-award winning music star played songs like “Hey Mama” and “Don’t worry child”.

The French DJ enthralled a crowd of over 2,000 fans with his music for nearly 90 minutes. Several fans carried banners proclaiming their love for him and even wore T-shirts bearing his name.

He ended the gig by playing chartbuster “Without You”.

“I hope it was worth it for you because it’s for me. I could never do all this without you. Thank you so much India, I love you,” he said.

The DJ performed in Hyderabad on Saturday and was scheduled to perform in Delhi on Sunday night.

His first gig in Bengaluru on Thursday was cancelled with organisers and authorities citing conflicting reasons.

Sunburn is one of India’s biggest electronic dance music festivals, which is organising the Guetta charity concerts.