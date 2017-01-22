We have to respect each other’s triggers while making music: Shankar Mahadevan

Composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa have shelled out some of Bollywood’s most successful chartbusters in the 20 years since they first teamed up. Speaking about how the band came together, guitarist Ehsaan says the three hit it off quickly when they first formed up, as they had worked together earlier. “When we came together, it was comfortable. We had worked together on different kinds of projects. It was just as enjoyable every time that we worked together,” he says.

When asked about the inspirations the three musicians draw from, to create varied melodies, Ehsaan says, “There are a million triggers that can lead to the creation of a song. It’s a truly creative process. There’s no set formula.”

Over 15000 for @shankarehsaanloy 'a gig at #IIT #MUMBAI A photo posted by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:53am PST

Shankar chips in with his interpretation of composing music, “It’s like, every morning, we have a white canvas and the three of us have our sets of paints and brushes. What the other person paints becomes a trigger for the other two. And that is the most important thing — we have to start working on each other’s triggers. If he (points to Ehsaan) plans to paint a horse, I can’t say I want to paint a tree on top of the horse. We have to respect each other’s triggers,” he says.

Some artistes have told HT Café, that they are pressured by film producers and directors to come up with songs within a tight deadline. When asked to comment on this, Loy says that while the three are under pressure to deliver as well, it doesn’t mean they will come up with “anything that can go”.

Ehsaan says that the group has set a standard for themselves that they have to live up to. “And we will continue to do so. I think we are probably one of the few sets of composers who have composed only original music. Every hero or director has not delivered a hit film. The same goes for us — all our songs are not hits. But they are at least original,” he says.