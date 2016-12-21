When Big B floored Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash Kher, who recently launched his fifth studio album, Ishq Anokha, along with his band Kailasa, has collaborated with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for a single. While Kailash has great things to say about actor’s baritone, it is Bachchan’s ‘personal touch’ that has left the singer floored.

After the recording was over, the 73-year-old actor wrote Kher a handwritten letter thanking him. “A few days after the recording, he sent me a hand written letter. The note read, ‘ Bahaut acha laga aapke sath kaam kar ke. Trutiyon ke liye maaf karein,” shares the Teri Deewani singer, who says that he was very impressed with Big B’s personal touch.

“ He could have sent me an email saying the same thing or even a message. In fact, he did send me a text message as well, thanking me. But his handwritten letter made me really happy. The way he wrote it was so warm and it really touched me. Despite being such a big superstar, he is still so humble and caring. I really had a great time working with him. Obviously, I am a fan of his voice, but I am bigger fan of his personality now,” adds Kher.