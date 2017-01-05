Won’t enter independent music till we offer something new: Shekhar

Music-composer Shekhar Ravjiani is quite popular in in Bollywood, thanks to his compositions for films such as Chennai Express (2013), Sultan (2016) along with singer-composer Vishal Dadlani. The duo have been in the industry for over 15 years now, and while they have done tours together, they are yet to explore the independent music space. Shekhar, who was in Delhi, told us that they aren’t thinking of exploring the non film music space, as of now.

5 years ago pop music and Bollywood were different. Now Bollywood has become pop or popular music in itself.

“We have been discussing this for the last 10 years. But we don’t have anything different or new to offer. I mean, most of the music is still essentially film music. Whatever popular independent numbers exist today, they can easily feature in any Hindi film. Or whatever film song, for example sung by Papon can easily also be on an album,” he says.

Read more

Remembering the 90’s era of independent music, Ravjiani says, “15 years ago, pop music and Bollywood were different. Now Bollywood has become popular music in itself. So, until we have something unique, there’s no point for us to explore that space. Now, Bollywood has become an open market. It’s phenomenal that there are so many music composers and singers who work in the industry. Every day you get to hear something different.”

We have been discussing this for the last 10 years. But we don’t have anything different or new to offer.

However, the musician dismisses those who feel that Bollywood has left nothing for the independent artists. “I don’t even know why people would say stuff like that. They are some great independent bands and artists that are doing really well, without any backing from Bollywood. I think that’s a great thing,” he adds.