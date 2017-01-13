Yo-Yo Honey Singh’s fans send him covers of their favourite songs

Even though singer rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been maintaining a low profile from a long time, he still keeps up with his fans. In fact, many of them send him cover versions of his songs, and this keeps the artist engaged all the time.

“Honey is extremely happy with the gesture of his fans. He is overwhelmed with the kind of love that he receives on various occasions. He can’t thank them enough,” says Singh’s spokesperson.

Singh has given hit tracks such as Blue Eyes, Main Sharabi, Lungi Dance and Party On My Mind. However, it’s his track from the film Yaariyan (2014) which seems to be a personal favourite with many of his fans.

“Honey receives a lot of cover versions of his track Blue Hai Paani from his fans on social media. Especially because the track has completed three years, his fans send him their love through this track. His fans were going berserk over the track and pouring in covers that they sung on Yo Yo’s social media handle on the occasion,” says a source.