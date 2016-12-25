 In pics: You’re invited to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Christmas party | music | Hindustan Times
In pics: You’re invited to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s Christmas party

Dec 25, 2016
ANI
In October, they made a rare public appearance together, attending the Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, where Cyrus was honoured.

Miley Cyrus and fiance Liam Hemsworth got in the festive spirit this holiday season.

The couple celebrated Christmas early with the 24-year-old singer’s siblings and parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, earlier this week, reports E! Online.

Both sported matching red Zany sweaters in an Instagram post shared by the Hemsworth.

Cyrus also sported a red and green light-up bow in her hair and a necklace of colourful lights.

Happy birthday Jesus

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

“Happy birthday Jesus,” Hemsworth wrote.

Of the two, Hemsworth has been more active on social media and the two have been sharing pictures of themselves since they got back together after their split.

Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!

A photo posted by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

❤️💚❤️💚MaMa & DaDa ❤️💚❤️💚

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

<