YouTube releases top 10 most viewed music videos in India

As 2017 comes to an end, it is time to revisit the 10 most-viewed music videos on YouTube in India this year.

The video browsing website has released its list of ‘top trending music videos 2017 (India)’.

Badri Ki Dulhania, the title song from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has topped the chart. The song has more than 320 million views on YouTube. The movie, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, was released in March.

The second most-viewed music video is again from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania. ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ song makes it second which has more than 206 million views.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s song ‘High Rated Gabru’ has made it to third in the top 10 list with over 189 million views. Other popular songs sung by the 26-year-old singer include ‘Ban Ja Rani’ and ‘Suit Suit’.

Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito are the two foreign language songs that people in India are obsessed with this year.

Here is the full list released by YouTube:

1. Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)

2. Tamma Tamma Again | Badrinath Ki Dulhania

3. Guru Randhawa: High Rated Gabru Official Song

4. Ding Dang - Video Song

5. “Mere Rashke Qamar” | Baadshaho

6. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

7. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

8. Jagga Jasoos: Galti Se Mistake Video Song

9. Cheez Badi Full Video | Machine

10. Baarish | Half Girlfriend