12 new AC buses soon to ply on Noida roads: NMRC

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it will soon add 12 new air conditioned (AC) buses to its fleet in the city.

According to the plan, 50 buses were to be introduced in the first phase of the city bus service that was launched on December 14,2016. However, due to various reasons, 50 buses could not be put into service at the time of the launch. Over the last one month, NMRC began plying 38 buses on various routes.The remaining 12 buses will be operational soon, said NMRC officials.

At present, the 38 AC buses ply on five routes in Noida and Greater Noida — including one in Greater Noida, two in Noida and two between the two cities. The transport undertaking is also in the process of conducting a survey of new routes in Noida on demand from residents. The new routes will cover sectors 62, 54, 34, 53, 57, 59 and 52.

Sandeep Raizada, officer on special duty (OSD), NMRC, said, “The 12 buses will be operational in a couple of weeks. The body work on the buses is in progress at the depot. Once the buses are ready, they will have to be registered with the transport department. The exercise will take 10 to 15 days before they start plying on city roads.”

He said the response to the bus service has been encouraging. “Initially, the daily fare collection was between R40,000 and R45,000. But now, it is R1.5 lakh a day. We hope this will increase as we are committed to providing buses to commuters at a good frequency and ensure a comfortable ride,” Raizada said.

He said some new routes may be opened in Noida soon.

Earlier, the Federation of Noida RWAs (Fonrwa) members met NMRC managing director Santosh Yadav requesting for a route revision in the larger interest of residents living in sectors without last-mile connectivity with Metro stations.

“We appreciate that NMRC considered our request and is planning to expand its AC bus service,” AN Dhawan, secretary general, Fonrwa,said.