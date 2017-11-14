15-year-old girl abducted while returning from school in Greater Noida

A 15-year-old girl was abducted in Birodi village in Greater Noida while she was returning from school with her father, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh, a resident of Girodi village in his complaint lodged Monday afternoon said his daughter was abducted while she was returning home from school with him, they said.

Three men arrived in a car, pointed a pistol at him and abducted his daughter, he said.

Girish Kumar Kotiya, the station house officer of Surajpur police station, said an FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway.