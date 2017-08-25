16 new cases of swine flu reported in Ghaziabad

A total of 16 new cases of H1N1 or swine flu were confirmed in Ghaziabad by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) till Friday evening, bringing the total count of swine flu patients to 117 in the district.

The earlier count of swine flu patients in Ghaziabad was 101 with 80 patients from Ghaziabad and 21 patients from other districts.

“As per recent reports, out of these 117 cases, 92 belong to Ghaziabad and 25 belong to patients from other districts. Till now, we have dispatched 150 plus samples to a Delhi laboratory for tests. Even today, six news samples were dispatched,” NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

Swine flu is caused by swine influenza virus that is endemic in pigs. It is a highly contagious disease and can easily spread from a patient through saliva and mucus.

The Ghaziabad health department has also informed the private hospitals to keep swine flu patients in isolation in the wake of increased number of patients.

“Since this influenza is highly contagious and can spread to many people just by cough or sneeze, we have once again asked private hospitals to create separate wards for them and make sure they are kept in complete isolation,” Gupta said.

However, Ghaziabad has not reported any positive dengue or chikungunya cases till now.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the count of positive cases of swine flu has remained at 52. District chief medical officer Dr Anurag Bhargav claimed that health officials are screening patients according to directives provided by the state government.

“We send the samples to laboratories as soon as we get them. After dispatching the samples, we conduct a screening of the patients in order to find out whether he/she has the symptoms of swine flu. Till now, the count has remained at 52. We sent seven fresh samples for tests today,” Dr Anurag Bhargav, chief medical officer, GB Nagar, said.

Althoygh Gautam Budh Nagar has also not reported any positive case of dengue till now, the health department has dispatched over 100 samples to the Delhi lab for tests.

“We have reported 82 positive cases of malaria so far, but these are not seasonal as the count is from the beginning of 2017,“ Bhargav said.