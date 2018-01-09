1km diversion on Yamuna Expressway from today for 15 days to facilitate road work

To facilitate the construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration along with traffic police on Tuesday announced diversions on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

As per as the directive issued, the diversion will begin on Wednesday and will be in force for the next 15 days. It will be applicable to vehicles headed towards Agra from Noida. The construction work on peripheral expressway will start at 10am every day and end at 5pm, depending on fog conditions.

The diversion will be one kilometre long and commuters will be warned in advance with the help of loudspeakers, pamphlets and updated signboards, rumble strips and speed limit boards.

“Commuters from Noida are requested to drive within safe speed limits and pay attention to the signboards which will lead them along the one kilometre diversion. The construction work will continue for the next 15 days,” said Anil Pandey, traffic Inspector.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and according to administration officials, the NHAI and police officers did an inspection of the safety arrangements on Tuesday.

“An inspection was done by the NHAI and police officials regarding safety measures and they were satisfied with the arrangement. All necessary no objection certificates and documents have been obtained from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Jaypee Associates Limited and Greater Noida authority engineers before the commencement of the project,” said Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The crossover of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway over the Yamuna Expressway will occur at 9 kilometres from the zero point in Greater Noida.

Zero point refers to a location one kilometre prior to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida where commuters headed towards Agra can get on the Yamuna Expressway.

“Five kilometres ahead of the construction point, we have installed signboards, warning boards, speed limit boards, rumble strips and fog signals. We request commuters to slow down before entering the diversion area,” Pandey said.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Agra will be notified about the ongoing construction work through the use of loudspeakers at Yamuna expressway zero point and Jewar toll plaza.