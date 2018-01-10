22-year-old found dead under mysterious circumstances in Noida residence

A 22-year-old student of a private college in Greater Noida was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning at his residence in Alpha-1 Sector.

The police have not yet revealed details of the post-mortem examination report of the body, due to which there is confusion over the cause of the student’s death.

Prashant Yadav, the student, was found in an unconscious state at his PG accommodation in Alpha-1 Sector of Greater Noida around 10am. He was a third-year student of diploma in electronics at IIMT, Greater Noida.

The body was discovered by a cook engaged by the student when he reached the flat as usual. Upon receiving no response to the bell, the cook informed the police.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the body. No suicide note was found at the spot.

“No injury mark or bruise was noticed on the body and it was on the bed when we reached the spot. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and further course of action will be decided based on the report,” Brajesh Kumar Verma, station house officer, Kasna police station, said.

According to the police, Yadav was last seen by his cook around 8pm on Tuesday night.

“Yadav used to stay in a one-room paying guest accommodation in Alpha-1 Sector and he had engaged a cook, who used to come twice a day — in the morning and evening. On Tuesday night, when the cook was about to leave the house, Yadav reminded him to wake him up by 10am on Wednesday,” Verma said.

Yadav had come to Noida from Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Greater Noida for the last three years.

Yadav’s mother, Beena Yadav, is an inspector with the Bulandshahr police and Yadav’s father, Harshendra Yadav, had died a few years ago.

“Yadav spoke to his mother on phone around 10pm on Tuesday night. They had a normal conversation wherein Beena asked him if he had dinner. We are probing all angles,” Verma said.

According to the management of IIMT, Yadav was a studious kid with a ‘happy’ nature and showed no sign of depression or anxiety.

“He was a lovely boy with a decent academic background and was also involved in a number of social activities in his college. He was also a student coordinator for his department and he had also worked on several projects,” Umesh Kumar, director, polytechnic, IIMT, said.

“We are shocked at his demise and it is a loss not just to the college but society as well,” he said.