3 held for killing father and son, dumping bodies in drain in Ghaziabad

The bodies of a father and son, residents of Shanti Nagar in Vijay Nagar, were found dumped in a major drain behind Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The police have traced the three assailants and they murdered the duo in order to sell their house.

The dead bodies were discovered by local residents from a drain near the township on Thursday afternoon. According to police, Ghanshyam, 35, and his father Bijendra Kumar, 58, went missing from their house on the intervening night of January 27 and 28 and could not be traced.

“Ghanshyam was living with his father as his wife had left him. On coming to know that the father and son had no one else, Ghanshyam’s friend, Pramod, hatched a conspiracy to murder them in order to sell their house in Shanti Nagar,” said IP Singh, circle officer (Vijay Nagar).

As planned, Pramod arrived at Ghanshyam’s house along with two friends— Khushi and Narendra. They took Ghanshyam away in their car on the pretext of purchasing a generator set. Ghanshyam operated a small DJ music systems shop in Vijay Nagar.

“Later, the three men strangled him and packed his body in a gunny bag, which was later dumped in the drain. The three men returned and strangled his father. They packed the body in a bedsheet and dumped it in the drain as well,” Singh said.

The entire sequence of events took place between 9pm and 1am on the night of the incident. Later, the three made off with the victims’ property documents, LED television, two puppies and other household material in order to make it look like the father and his son had shifted elsewhere.

“They were certain that the bodies will not be found from the drain. Later, they will be able to sell the house to someone else. However, their act was caught on a CCTV camera. The three men were seen carrying the dead body (of the father) and placing it in their car. They had no clue that the CCTV installed nearby would capture their moves,” a police officer, attached to investigation, said.

Following the discovery of the CCTV footage, the police identified the three assailants and arrested Pramod and Khushi while their other accomplice, Narendra, is still on run.