300 colleges of Dr Abdul Kalam Technical university fail to admit even a single student

As many as 300 private colleges affiliated to Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have failed to admit even a single student, of the 1.42 lakh who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, for 2017-18 academic session.

The university is now mulling to disaffiliate these colleges.

“This year, as many as 300 private affiliated engineering and management colleges have not had a single student opting for courses offered by them. However, we have fared better in government colleges as 4,075 students opted for courses offered in them,” said Kuldeep Sahay, admission-in-charge, AKTU.

The university administration revealed the figures on Friday evening after five rounds of counselling.

“A total of 19,636 students took admission in colleges affiliated to AKTU across Uttar Pradesh through online counselling process,” Sahay said.

However, last year, only 13,313 students opted for AKTU colleges through the counselling process. Taking a cue from the last year’s figures, the university administration had also organised offline admission.

“This year, the university monitored the direct admission process under which 54,000 students took admission,” said Sahay.

A total of 586 colleges are affiliated to AKTU across UP and 168 of them are located in Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr. Over 1.42 lakh students appeared for the test, but the decline in quality of education and lack of lucrative job opportunities in the market has resulted in a decline in admissions to private engineering and management colleges.

Many colleges have been disaffiliated in the past as well due to poor performance, lack of faculty and infrastructure.

“Vice-chancellor Vinay Pathak might soon take a decision on cancelling affiliation of colleges. It will be decided after an administrative meet,” a source said. Pathak was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.