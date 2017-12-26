59-year-old man murdered in Ghaziabad, police arrest three including student

A 59-year-old man was killed while his 28-year-old son suffered severe injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a rival group of residents, including a 20-year-old woman and her mother, police said.

The family of the deceased has lodged an FIR for murder and attempt to murder against the woman and her family members at Kavi Nagar police station.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday night at a weekly market at Karpuripuram area where the victim, Raju, 59, and his son Mohsin, 28, were putting up lights.

“They were allegedly attacked by the rival group of the woman and her family members, including her mother, uncle and her brother. The victim family has lodged an FIR and we have arrested three persons except woman’s brother who is on the run,” said Samarjeet Singh, station house officer, Kavi Nagar.

The police said Raju suffered severe stab wounds and succumbed while he was being taken to a hospital. In the FIR, the police have booked 20-year-old Komal, a bachelors student at a Ghaziabad college, her mother Sunita, her brother Chintu and uncle Satbir.

“They had come in a pre-planned manner along with knives and sticks. They started beating up my father and my brother. People tried to intervene but they beat them severely. We were not at fault,” said Suhail, younger son of the victim.

He told the police that Komal was also armed with sticks while Chintu was allegedly armed with an iron pipe.

The victim family is from Sadarpur while the accused are residents of nearby Misalgarhi.

The mother of the 20-year-old woman, however, denied all allegations. She said her daughter was attacked by the victims while she had gone to buy vegetables from the weekly market.

“The members of the victim family had some altercation last week after Satbir had objected to the lewd remarks made against a girl in the market. The matter ended after a heated argument. On Saturday too, they slapped my daughter in the market but we did not say anything. When on Sunday evening, she went to the market to buy vegetables, she was attacked and the man died due to the blows hurled by one of the attackers instead landed on Raju,” said Sunita, girl’s mother.

Komal, Sunita and Satbir were later produced before a Ghaziabad court on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder. Komal’s lawyer Raj Kumar said the young woman retaliated in self defence and was unarmed.

The police said, Mohsin also suffered injuries during the incident and he was also rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“He was discharged on Monday and had gone back home,” the SHO said.