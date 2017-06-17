80-year-old woman severely burnt as kitchen catches fire due to gas leak

An 80-year-old woman was critically burnt when her kitchen caught fire due to a piped gas leak. The victim, Vimla Batra, was rushed to hospital, where doctors said she received 80% burn injuries.

Vimla lived with her daughter Jyoti Batra, a lecturer at Santosh Medical College, Ghaziabad, in a bungalow in C-Block, Sector 49. Jyoti was out of town, her daughter Arushi was at her coaching class, and Vimlesh, the family driver, said that he was also outside when the incident took place at around 2 pm.

Anupam, a neighbour, said that he heard cries for help from the house and rushed there. “I found the kitchen engulfed in flames. Vimla was badly burnt,” said Anupam, who then called other neighbours for help and took Vimla to the hospital.

Girendrapal Singh, station officer, Sector 49, said that fire fighters doused the fire. “The neighbours had already taken the victim to the hospital by the time the police arrived at the spot. The family was not at home either. No one has filed any complaint in this regard,” Singh said.

According to doctor Nimit Singhal, the victim suffered burns on her face, body and legs. She was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in the evening.

A team from natural gas distribution company Indraprastha Gas Limited investigated the circumstances that lead to the fire. They said no evidence of negligence, leakage or damage for infrastructure was found. The valve of the appliance was found in proper condition. Meter outside the house was in order and all the technical norms were found to be complied with, they added. They opined that the regulator of the gas stove must have been kept on for long period before starting the lighter, leading to the fire.