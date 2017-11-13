90 Ghaziabad factories told to suspend production, total units shut exceeds 220

Continuing with their drive against polluting factories, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Sunday ordered another 90 factories in different industrial areas of Ghaziabad to stop production till further orders.

On Saturday, 69 factories were told to suspend production.

The drive was initiated after the November 9-order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which came down heavily on different agencies failing to strictly enforce earlier directions to check pollution in the state.

“We have further ordered nearly 90 different units in areas, like Sahibabad Site IV, Meerut Road, Bulandshahr Road, South Side GT Road and Udyog Kunj, to stop production. The drive (against polluting units) will be conducted further and no emissions would be allowed. The verification of factories is in progress,” said Ajay Sharma, regional manager, UP Pollution Control Board.

Twenty-three factories in Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area and 33 other at Bulandshahr Road and South Side GT Road Industrial area, are among the units told to stop operations on Sunday. These include meat processing plants and a major carbon black manufacturing unit near NH-24.

According to official records, Ghaziabad has nearly 356 polluting factories/units. The NGT in its November 9 order had said, “All the industrial activity in NCR of Delhi which releases emission would also not be carried till the next date of hearing (sic).”

According to officials, they have so far verified and taken action against nearly 223 factories since November 10.

Reacting to the action being taken by the UPPCB, president of Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area association Dinesh Mittal said, “The factories are facing major issues even though most of them are adhering to pollution norms. We have approached the district officials earlier in ‘Udyog Bandhu’ meet but there is hardly any assurance given to us. Even none of our members have approached us on the issue of suspension of production.”

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad development authority, in its ongoing drive against the construction sites, levied a penalty of nearly ₹2.80 lakh from 14 erring developers and private persons.

The development authority has taken up the drive against sites which are flouting construction site norms laid down by the NGT in April 2015.