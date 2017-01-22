Act against realtors flouting NGT’s building norms, Noida authorities told

The district magistrate (DM) of Gautam Budh Nagar said on Sunday he had directed the three authorities — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) — to ensure all realtors adhere to the norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to mitigate air pollution caused during construction of buildings.

“I have issued instructions to officials of the three authorities to take prompt action against any realtor found violating NGT directions. Implementing the NGT order is crucial because violation of construction guidelines leads to air pollution and affects the heath of the public,” NP Singh, the DM, said.

In 2010, guidelines released by the Union ministry of environment and forest (MoEF) said that realtors, individuals or contractors should take necessary precautions during construction activities to ensure the pollution levels don’t go up.

The precautions include protection and conservation of vegetation around a construction site, sprinkling water to let the dust settle, use clean fuel in construction machinery and cover debris with a tarpaulin sheet to prevent dust dispersion at the site.

The NGT has repeatedly directed authorities to ensure that no construction guideline is flouted. On November 23 last year, it appointed Singh as a nodal officer authorised to take legal action if officials don’t enforce rules.

According to the district administration, Yeida has imposed Rs 4 lakh penalty on realtors for violating construction guidelines. The Greater Noida authority had also imposed Rs 1.67 crore penalty on realtors and private contractors, including some individuals, for flouting the NGT guidelines. The Noida authority, too, imposed a fine of Rs 2.66 crore on violators.

“I have also directed officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to enforce NGT directions and ensure the pollution levels don’t shoot up beyond prescribed limits,” Singh said.